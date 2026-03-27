Poland's Thrilling Comeback Secures World Cup Playoff Spot

Poland clinched a 2-1 victory over Albania in a thrilling World Cup playoff match, securing their place in the finals. Despite an early lead from Albania, Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski orchestrated Poland's comeback with crucial second-half goals, setting the stage for a showdown against Sweden.

Initially, Poland showed promise as they pressed hard, forcing Albania's Elseid Hysaj to clear a header off the line. However, Albania capitalized on a defensive error before halftime when Arber Hoxha took advantage and scored, temporarily putting Albania in front.

Following a missed chance by Albania to extend their lead, Poland's Lewandowski equalized in the 63rd minute. Just 10 minutes later, Zielinski's powerful shot clinched the victory, reinforcing Poland's reputation of excelling in playoff scenarios, as they eye a third consecutive World Cup finals appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)