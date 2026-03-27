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Viktor Gyokeres' Hat-Trick Propels Sweden to World Cup Playoff

Sweden is poised for the World Cup finals, thanks to Viktor Gyokeres' hat-trick against Ukraine. In a match played in Spain, Gyokeres scored early and added two more goals to secure their victory, paving the way for a decisive play-off against Poland in Stockholm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:28 IST
Viktor Gyokeres' Hat-Trick Propels Sweden to World Cup Playoff

Sweden is on the verge of securing a World Cup finals spot following Viktor Gyokeres' standout performance. The striker scored a brilliant hat-trick against Ukraine on Thursday, ensuring his team a place in a decisive playoff match against Poland in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Wearing their alternate blue kit, the Swedes took control early. Benjamin Nygren delivered a cross that Gyokeres converted in the sixth minute, putting the Ukrainians on the back foot. Ukraine's best opportunity came when Vladyslav Vanat narrowly missed capitalizing at the near post against Swedish keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Despite battling hard, Ukraine couldn't apply consistent pressure on Sweden's goal. Gyokeres capitalized on a long ball from Nordfeldt to score again early in the second half. He sealed his hat-trick with a penalty in the 71st minute after being fouled in the box, while a late goal by Ukraine's Matviy Ponomarenko offered scant consolation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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