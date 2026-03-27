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Italy Steps Closer to World Cup with Northern Ireland Triumph

Italy moved one step closer to ending their 12-year World Cup drought by defeating Northern Ireland 2-0 in a qualification playoff semi-final, thanks to goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean. They will face the winner of Wales vs. Bosnia for a spot in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:45 IST
Italy Steps Closer to World Cup with Northern Ireland Triumph
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Italy is now just one victory away from ending their 12-year absence from the World Cup after clinching a 2-0 qualification playoff semi-final win against Northern Ireland. This victory, achieved on Thursday, was secured through decisive second-half goals by Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean.

Tonali broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, capitalizing on a cleared cross to strike from the edge of the area. Kean sealed the win in the 80th minute with a composed finish, following an assist from Tonali. The four-time world champions will compete against either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina next for a tournament berth.

After past playoff disappointments, including defeats to Sweden in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2022, Italy played with urgency from the outset. They dominated early but only broke through after Tonali's strike. Northern Ireland's late rally fell short, ending their World Cup hopes once again.

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