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Ireland's Szmodics on the Mend After World Cup Qualification Collision

Ireland forward Sammie Szmodics is recovering after losing consciousness in a collision during a World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic. He sustained the injury in extra time, receiving immediate medical attention. Despite the scare, Szmodics updated fans on Instagram, expressing gratitude to rescuers and vowing to return stronger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:35 IST
Ireland's Szmodics on the Mend After World Cup Qualification Collision
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Ireland forward Sammie Szmodics has reassured fans that he is recovering well after a serious collision during Thursday's World Cup qualification playoff against the Czech Republic. Szmodics lost consciousness following a clash with Czech player Stepan Chaloupek while contesting a high ball in extra time.

Medical teams were quick to attend to Szmodics on the field, stabilizing him before transferring him to a local hospital for further evaluation. In a heartfelt message posted on his Instagram, the Derby County player expressed his appreciation for the medical staff's swift action.

Despite being on the pitch for just two minutes, this incident saw Szmodics substituted after coming on as a late substitute. Ireland's coach Heimir Hallgrímsson confirmed Szmodics would stay in Prague overnight for observation. The match ended 2-2 in extra time, with the Czech Republic winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

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