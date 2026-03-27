Sunrisers Hyderabad Entrust Ishan Kishan as Stand-in Captain for IPL 2026

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have decided to entrust Ishan Kishan with the role of stand-in captain for the start of IPL 2026, following a back injury to regular captain Pat Cummins. According to head coach Daniel Vettori, the decision was straightforward, given Kishan's significant experience and success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket.

Vettori highlighted Kishan's leadership background, which includes captaining the U19 team and his state side to a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory. "His confidence as a player and a leader impressed us," Vettori stated during a pre-match press conference. Kishan will be joined by Abhishek, forming a leadership duo that Vettori believes will excel this season.

As Cummins works on regaining full fitness, SRH remains optimistic about their leadership structure. Despite missing Cummins' fast bowling prowess, the team is prepared, with a lineup capable of adapting to challenging surfaces throughout the tournament. SRH's aggressive batting approach aims to keep the opposition on their toes, with the top four batsmen ready to deliver consistent performances.