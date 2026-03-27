Jammu's Marathon Debut: A New Chapter in Athletic Tourism
Jammu is hosting its first international marathon on March 29, 2026, with 4,000 participants, including 91 international runners, marking a significant step in the region’s sports tourism. Organized by the Tourism Department, this event aims to position Jammu & Kashmir as a top marathon destination.
- Country:
- India
Jammu is set to welcome around 4,000 runners for its inaugural international marathon scheduled for March 29, 2026. The event, featuring a substantial prize pool, represents a major development in the region's commitment to sports tourism. Preparations are underway to ensure a seamless experience for both national and international participants.
During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, comprehensive reviews of each department's preparations were conducted. Emphasis was placed on effective traffic management, route safety, and medical readiness, aiming to seamlessly integrate the marathon into Jammu's sporting calendar.
The marathon will be split into three races: a Half Marathon (21 km), a 10 km Fitness Run, and a 5 km Fun Run. Officials stressed the importance of early announcements for upcoming events to foster international participation and position the region as a premier marathon tourism destination.
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