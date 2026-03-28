Sports World in Flux: Major Changes and Unfolding Dramas

In a significant policy change, the International Olympic Committee has announced that only biological female athletes determined by a one-time gene-screening will compete in female category events. This rule bars transgender athletes from Olympic female events, marking a pivotal shift in the sports arena.

In golf, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Tiger Woods will not participate in the Masters, though he will attend. Trump's announcement adds another layer to Woods' challenging year, which also includes legal troubles following a DUI arrest after a car crash in Florida.

The Connecticut Sun's transition to Houston has been confirmed, with the Fertitta family taking ownership. The team will rebrand as the Houston Comets in 2027. Meanwhile, the NBA is examining anti-tanking proposals, and Lionel Messi gains a significant honor at Inter Miami's stadium, underscoring his enduring impact on the sport.