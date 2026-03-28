Balancing Act: Jos Buttler's Take on Cricket Overload
Jos Buttler addresses the demanding cricket schedule, especially in T20 leagues, emphasizing the need for players to stay disciplined and make informed decisions on when to play. Buttler, who balances playing for England and T20 franchises, stresses managing professional priorities and personal life while appreciating Shubman Gill's leadership at Gujarat Titans.
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Jos Buttler, one of England's premier white-ball cricketers, has opened up about the challenges of an increasingly packed cricket calendar, particularly due to the numerous T20 leagues globally. Buttler emphasizes the significance of players exercising discipline and making strategic decisions about which games to participate in to achieve a harmonious work-life balance.
Entering his 11th season in the IPL, Buttler continues to thrive with the Gujarat Titans, attributing part of his success to understanding his professional priorities and personal commitments. The wicketkeeper-batsman believes managing external pressures and maintaining energy levels are crucial for peak performance.
Buttler has also commended Shubman Gill's genuine leadership style at the Titans. Having extensive experience, Buttler is not shy about sharing his insights with Gill, reflecting a collaborative team approach. His aim is to contribute his experience while allowing Gill to establish his distinct leadership style.
(With inputs from agencies.)