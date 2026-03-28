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Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Major League Cricket Debut

Ravichandran Ashwin, a renowned Indian spinner, is set to become the first Indian to play in the U.S.-based Major League Cricket. Signed by San Francisco Unicorns for the 2026 season, Ashwin aims to make a significant impact by leading his team to victory in the Twenty20 competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:08 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Major League Cricket Debut
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, the celebrated Indian spinner, is making history as he becomes the first Indian international to join Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

The San Francisco Unicorns announced Ashwin's signing for the 2026 season on Saturday. Ashwin, renowned for his skills, has taken 765 wickets in 287 matches for India.

With his international career concluding in 2024, Ashwin aims to bring a dynamic style of cricket to the Bay Area fans while targeting his first championship win with the Unicorns.

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