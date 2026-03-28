Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Major League Cricket Debut

Ravichandran Ashwin, the celebrated Indian spinner, is making history as he becomes the first Indian international to join Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

The San Francisco Unicorns announced Ashwin's signing for the 2026 season on Saturday. Ashwin, renowned for his skills, has taken 765 wickets in 287 matches for India.

With his international career concluding in 2024, Ashwin aims to bring a dynamic style of cricket to the Bay Area fans while targeting his first championship win with the Unicorns.