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Kohli and Duffy Shine as Bengaluru Starts IPL 2026 with a Victory

Virat Kohli and Jacob Duffy led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a stellar six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2026 IPL opener. Kohli scored an unbeaten 69 while Duffy claimed three wickets, helping Bengaluru chase down Hyderabad's 201-9 in just 15.4 overs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:14 IST
Kohli and Duffy Shine as Bengaluru Starts IPL 2026 with a Victory
Virat Kohli

In a remarkable display of skill and leadership, Virat Kohli and Jacob Duffy powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking a strong start to their 2026 IPL campaign.

Chasing 202 runs, Kohli's unbeaten 69, alongside Devdutt Padikkal's 61, steered Bengaluru to success, with the team reaching 76-1 in the powerplay and wrapping up the chase in 15.4 overs. Hyderabad, after slipping to 29-3 early on, managed 201-9 thanks to Ishan Kishan's 80 and late innings contributions.

Kohli emphasized preparation and fitness, stating, "Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%. I'm not coming back underprepared," while player of the match Duffy, who took three early wickets, expressed his focus on executing his team's bowling strategy effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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