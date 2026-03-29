Kohli and Duffy Shine as Bengaluru Starts IPL 2026 with a Victory

In a remarkable display of skill and leadership, Virat Kohli and Jacob Duffy powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking a strong start to their 2026 IPL campaign.

Chasing 202 runs, Kohli's unbeaten 69, alongside Devdutt Padikkal's 61, steered Bengaluru to success, with the team reaching 76-1 in the powerplay and wrapping up the chase in 15.4 overs. Hyderabad, after slipping to 29-3 early on, managed 201-9 thanks to Ishan Kishan's 80 and late innings contributions.

Kohli emphasized preparation and fitness, stating, "Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%. I'm not coming back underprepared," while player of the match Duffy, who took three early wickets, expressed his focus on executing his team's bowling strategy effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)