Left Menu

Rugby Controversy: Coach Parling's Pitchside Incident and Apology

Leicester Tigers coach Geoff Parling apologized following an altercation with TNT Sports presenter Craig Doyle. The incident occurred when a segment disrupted player warm-ups at a rugby match. Parling was concerned about player safety but later acknowledged his reaction was excessive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:00 IST
Rugby Controversy: Coach Parling's Pitchside Incident and Apology
incident

Leicester Tigers and coach Geoff Parling issued an apology after a heated on-field confrontation with TNT Sports presenter Craig Doyle at Villa Park during a Premiership Rugby match against Gloucester, which Leicester lost 36-17.

The incident, occurring during player warm-ups, involved Parling using foul language and pushing Doyle over a segment conducted by TNT's producer Liam MacDevitt. Parling's primary concern was player safety, citing the interference as inappropriate.

Parling, a former England international, issued a post-match apology, stating the incident was not fit for viewer consumption. He expressed gratitude towards Doyle and TNT for innovative approaches and committed to aligning on future collaborations.

TRENDING

1
DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Development

DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Dev...

 India
2
DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

 India
3
Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra

Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra

 India
4
Strait Diplomacy: Pakistan's Mediating Role in the Iran Conflict

Strait Diplomacy: Pakistan's Mediating Role in the Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026