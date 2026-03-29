Rugby Controversy: Coach Parling's Pitchside Incident and Apology

Leicester Tigers and coach Geoff Parling issued an apology after a heated on-field confrontation with TNT Sports presenter Craig Doyle at Villa Park during a Premiership Rugby match against Gloucester, which Leicester lost 36-17.

The incident, occurring during player warm-ups, involved Parling using foul language and pushing Doyle over a segment conducted by TNT's producer Liam MacDevitt. Parling's primary concern was player safety, citing the interference as inappropriate.

Parling, a former England international, issued a post-match apology, stating the incident was not fit for viewer consumption. He expressed gratitude towards Doyle and TNT for innovative approaches and committed to aligning on future collaborations.