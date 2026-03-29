Weekend Sports Highlights: Drama on the Field and Beyond

Sports enthusiasts witnessed a weekend of thrilling events across various sports, each delivering unique stories of triumph and drama. Denver Summit FC set a new NWSL attendance record with 63,004 fans, but the anticipated goals were absent as they faced a goalless draw against Washington Spirit.

Baseball fans celebrated as Dominic Smith hit a decisive walk-off grand slam for the Atlanta Braves, marking a memorable team debut and overturning the Kansas City Royals' lead. This momentous event echoed on sports channels as fans savored the victory.

In other sports news, boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are poised to face off in an exhibition rematch. Anticipation builds as they prepare to deliver yet another iconic bout, captivating audiences worldwide as preparations for the event unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)