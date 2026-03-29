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Weekend Sports Highlights: Drama on the Field and Beyond

From record-breaking soccer crowds to dramatic baseball victories, the sports weekend was filled with action. Denver Summit FC made headlines with a record audience despite a goalless draw. In baseball, Dominic Smith's grand slam brought triumph for the Braves. Meanwhile, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather prepares for an exhibition rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:27 IST
Weekend Sports Highlights: Drama on the Field and Beyond
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Sports enthusiasts witnessed a weekend of thrilling events across various sports, each delivering unique stories of triumph and drama. Denver Summit FC set a new NWSL attendance record with 63,004 fans, but the anticipated goals were absent as they faced a goalless draw against Washington Spirit.

Baseball fans celebrated as Dominic Smith hit a decisive walk-off grand slam for the Atlanta Braves, marking a memorable team debut and overturning the Kansas City Royals' lead. This momentous event echoed on sports channels as fans savored the victory.

In other sports news, boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are poised to face off in an exhibition rematch. Anticipation builds as they prepare to deliver yet another iconic bout, captivating audiences worldwide as preparations for the event unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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