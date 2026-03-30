France's Dominant Display Against Colombia Before World Cup

In a commanding performance, France highlighted their deep attacking talent with a 3-1 victory over Colombia in a friendly match on Sunday.

This encounter was crucial as it marked France's last game before Didier Deschamps reveals his World Cup roster. Les Bleus, by opting for an entirely different lineup than the one that recently defeated Brazil, underscored their rich reserves of skill.

Despite Colombia's promising start that saw Jaminton Campaz scoring a consolation goal, France's Desire Doue's two goals and Marcus Thuram's contribution secured the win, demonstrating the team's blend of style and efficiency—traits they'll carry into the World Cup from June 11 to July 19.