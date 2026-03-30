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Desire Doue Shines as France Triumphs Over Colombia

Desire Doue led France to a 3-1 win over Colombia in a friendly match. Despite fielding a different lineup, France exhibited depth and attacking prowess. Coach Didier Deschamps praised their performance as the team prepares for the World Cup, with the final squad to be named soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 03:18 IST
Desire Doue Shines as France Triumphs Over Colombia

France demonstrated their strong depth in a 3-1 friendly win against Colombia, as Desire Doue scored twice. Fielding a different lineup, they still outclassed Colombia, with Marcus Thuram adding a crucial goal to secure victory before the World Cup.

Coach Didier Deschamps expressed satisfaction, highlighting the positive lessons from these matches as the team prepares to finalize their World Cup squad. "We gave many players opportunities...the quality is there," Deschamps noted.

Clever interactions saw Cherki releasing Thuram to assist Doue's clinching goal. Though Colombia's Jaminton Campaz managed a consolation goal, France's preparations remain on track ahead of their matches against Ivory Coast and a yet-to-be-determined team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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