Debut of Ryan Williams: A New Hope in India's Final AFC 2027 Qualifier

India is set to take on Hong Kong in the final match of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, with Australian-born winger Ryan Williams making his much-anticipated debut. The game marks a new chapter for Indian football after a dismal qualifying campaign.

Despite being out of contention for the 2027 tournament, both teams aim to gain FIFA ranking points at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The match also signifies the return of international football to the city after a decade, a significant event for local fans.

India's task is clear: to end the campaign positively amid recent controversies, including an entry denial incident involving coach Khalid Jamil and players due to a payment issue, later resolved by the AIFF. The teams will face off at 7 PM with renewed hope and focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)