Tottenham Hotspur confirmed to play Auckland FC in International Football Festival

New Zealand is set to host one of its most high-profile football events in over a decade, with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur confirmed to play Auckland FC in July as part of the newly announced International Football Festival—a government-backed initiative aimed at boosting tourism, global visibility, and domestic sporting engagement.

The headline fixture will take place on Sunday, 26 July at Eden Park, marking the first visit by an English top-flight men’s club to New Zealand since 2014. The event is being supported through the Government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, underscoring a strategic push to position New Zealand as a destination for globally significant sporting spectacles.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston described the announcement as a “major coup” for both football fans and the wider economy, highlighting the dual role of international sporting events in driving visitor numbers and strengthening local industries.

A Strategic Play to Elevate New Zealand’s Sporting Profile

The International Football Festival represents more than a single match—it is designed as a multi-day, immersive sporting experience aimed at integrating elite football with fan engagement, grassroots development, and tourism promotion.

Beyond the Eden Park clash, organisers have confirmed:

A Tottenham Hotspur open training session, offering rare public access to Premier League-level preparation

A week-long calendar of football-themed events, including fan activations, community engagement programmes, and promotional showcases

Additional experiences aimed at connecting local players, coaches, and fans with the global football ecosystem

Industry observers note that such festivals mirror successful international models seen in Asia, the United States, and the Middle East, where clubs leverage pre-season tours to expand global fanbases while host nations capitalize on tourism inflows.

Economic Impact and Tourism Upside

The event is expected to generate significant economic spillovers, particularly across hospitality, retail, and travel sectors. Major sporting fixtures of this scale typically drive:

Increased hotel occupancy rates

Higher domestic and international flight bookings

Boosted spending across restaurants, transport, and entertainment

Government projections suggest that international football fans—particularly from the UK, Australia, and Asia—could travel to New Zealand for the event, with many extending their stays to explore the country’s broader tourism offerings.

“This is not just about one match—it’s about showcasing New Zealand on a global stage,” Upston said, emphasizing the role of international broadcasting in amplifying the country’s image as a premium destination for sport and culture.

Football’s Growing Dominance in New Zealand

The timing of the festival aligns with football’s rapid rise as New Zealand’s most popular participation sport, particularly among youth and grassroots communities. Hosting a Premier League club is expected to:

Inspire increased participation at junior and amateur levels

Strengthen pathways for local talent development

Elevate the visibility of domestic competitions such as the A-League-linked Auckland FC

Sports analysts point out that exposure to elite-level football can have long-term developmental benefits, both in terms of skill aspiration and commercial growth within the sport.

Global Broadcast and Brand Positioning

A key innovation in the festival’s structure is its emphasis on global broadcast reach. With Tottenham Hotspur commanding a worldwide fanbase of hundreds of millions, the Eden Park match is expected to attract substantial international viewership.

This positions New Zealand not just as a host nation, but as a global content platform, leveraging sport to promote:

Tourism destinations

Cultural identity

Event-hosting capability

Such exposure is increasingly viewed as critical in a competitive global tourism market, where destination branding is closely tied to high-visibility events.

A Broader Government Strategy

The International Football Festival forms part of a wider government strategy to attract “showstopper events” that deliver both immediate economic returns and long-term reputational gains.

The $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package has been designed to:

Secure internationally recognized sporting and entertainment events

Drive off-peak tourism demand

Support regional economic development

Create employment opportunities across event-related sectors

Officials suggest that if successful, the festival could become a recurring feature on New Zealand’s sporting calendar, potentially attracting additional global clubs and expanding into a multi-city format.

Looking Ahead

With anticipation building ahead of the July fixture, the event is expected to draw strong domestic attendance alongside international interest. Eden Park, New Zealand’s largest stadium, will serve as the centerpiece of what could mark a turning point in the country’s engagement with elite global football.

For fans, it’s a rare opportunity to witness Premier League stars live. For New Zealand, it’s a calculated step toward strengthening its position on the global sporting and tourism map.