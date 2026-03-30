Sports Shake-Up: Major Moves and Controversies in a Week of Action

Concerns over A.J. Epenesa's physical deter the Cleveland Browns from signing the defensive end. Initially expected to join on a one-year deal, Epenesa remains a free agent following medical reviews.

The Connecticut Sun is poised to rebrand as the Houston Comets in 2027 after the anticipated purchase by Fertitta Entertainment, signaling a resurgence for the original queens of the WNBA. Reports suggest the rebranding is pending formal approval.

In significant NFL news, stalled talks between the league and referees have led owners to consider hiring replacement officials, reflecting deepening concerns among the NFL's higher-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)