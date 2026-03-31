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Semenya's Stand: Challenging Gender Testing at the Olympics

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya strongly opposes the new gender testing policy introduced by the International Olympic Committee, arguing it undermines women's rights. Semenya, who has a history of challenging similar regulations, believes the new policy is based on flawed science and emphasizes the need for genuine athlete consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:43 IST
Semenya's Stand: Challenging Gender Testing at the Olympics

Caster Semenya, a double Olympic champion, has voiced her firm opposition to the International Olympic Committee's new gender testing policy, describing it as a threat to women's rights. The proposed regulation mandates testing for female athletes at the Olympics, sparking a significant debate within the sports community.

Semenya, entangled in a long-running legal battle with World Athletics over her eligibility to compete, criticized the policy for lacking scientific basis. She insists that differences in appearance or testosterone levels should not impede women from participating in sports, arguing that excellence in athletics comes from hard work, not genetic factors.

The new testing involves cheek swabs or saliva analysis and targets athletes with specific genetic traits. Semenya accused IOC President Kirsty Coventry of failing to adequately consult affected athletes and pledged to continue fighting against the policy, highlighting the decision's impact on women's dignity and rights.

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