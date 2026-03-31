Calm Triumph: RCB's Unprecedented IPL Victory

In a significant turn of events, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have claimed their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after an 18-year wait, with Krunal Pandya playing a pivotal role. This season's atmosphere in the RCB camp is notably calmer and more composed, reflecting a deeper understanding among players of their roles.

Pandya, who was named Man-of-the-Match in the final against Punjab Kings, praised the team's cohesion this year. 'The calm atmosphere has allowed players to better understand each other's strengths and weaknesses,' noted the cricketer. His impressive performance in the final, taking 2 wickets for 17 runs, was crucial in securing the narrow six-run victory for RCB.

Pandya also highlighted the legendary status of RCB icon Virat Kohli, emphasizing his immense passion and hunger for victory. 'Virat is a classic example of greatness, unrestrained by era,' Pandya commented, acknowledging Kohli's timeless prowess and drive that distinguishes him in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)