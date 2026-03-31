Ghana Nation's Bold Move: Coach Otto Addo Out Before World Cup

In a surprising move, the Ghana Football Association has fired Coach Otto Addo months before the national team faces England and Croatia at the World Cup. This decision follows a series of losses, with the latest being a defeat to Germany in Stuttgart.

Ghana's announcement came early Tuesday, making it the second African team this month to change leadership ahead of the World Cup. The Ghanaian team, known for its perseverance, is now without a head coach, with no immediate successor named.

Having previously guided the Black Stars during the Qatar World Cup, Addo leaves behind a mixed legacy, including Ghana's failure to qualify for this year's Africa Cup of Nations. The national team opens its World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)