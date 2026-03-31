Breaking Limits: Sheetal Devi Named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025'
Sheetal Devi, honored as 'Para Archer of the Year 2025', exemplifies persistence and resilience. Overcoming a rare congenital disorder, she made history by winning a world championship in para archery. Despite rule changes and challenges, her dedication and unique technique propel her continued success in international competitions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Hard work, setbacks, and sacrifice have driven world No. 1 Sheetal Devi to be named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025'.
The World Archery title acknowledges her extraordinary achievements and determination, including a historic world championship win where the 19-year-old made history as the first armless woman to secure a title.
Despite challenges such as relearning her technique and adapting to rule changes, Sheetal's dedication remains unwavering as she aims for success in future international events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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