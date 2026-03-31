Breaking Limits: Sheetal Devi Named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025'

Hard work, setbacks, and sacrifice have driven world No. 1 Sheetal Devi to be named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025'.

The World Archery title acknowledges her extraordinary achievements and determination, including a historic world championship win where the 19-year-old made history as the first armless woman to secure a title.

Despite challenges such as relearning her technique and adapting to rule changes, Sheetal's dedication remains unwavering as she aims for success in future international events.

(With inputs from agencies.)