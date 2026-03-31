Surge of Late Entries Boosts Excitement for America's Cup 38th Edition

The excitement for the 38th edition of the America's Cup, set to be held in Naples next year, has been elevated as organizers announced a surge in late entries.

With Britain, France, Italy, and Switzerland already in the race, the hope remains alive for additional teams to join in challenging New Zealand's defending team.

Potential entries from Australia and the U.S. add intrigue, with Riptide Racing preparing for a potential participation while remaining officially unnamed.

(With inputs from agencies.)