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Surge of Late Entries Boosts Excitement for America's Cup 38th Edition

The 38th edition of the America's Cup, scheduled in Naples next year, has seen an increase in late entries. Teams from Britain, France, Italy, and Switzerland confirmed their participation earlier, while new teams remain unnamed. Notably, Riptide Racing from the U.S. plans entry despite not formally announcing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:30 IST
Surge of Late Entries Boosts Excitement for America's Cup 38th Edition
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The excitement for the 38th edition of the America's Cup, set to be held in Naples next year, has been elevated as organizers announced a surge in late entries.

With Britain, France, Italy, and Switzerland already in the race, the hope remains alive for additional teams to join in challenging New Zealand's defending team.

Potential entries from Australia and the U.S. add intrigue, with Riptide Racing preparing for a potential participation while remaining officially unnamed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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