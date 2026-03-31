Indian Squash Triumphs: Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh Dominate ASF 2025 Awards

In a remarkable achievement for Indian squash, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh have been awarded the prestigious Asian Squash Federation (ASF) Player of the Year titles in their respective categories. The announcements were made during the ASF Awards 2025 on Tuesday, further solidifying their status as leading figures in the sport.

Anahat Singh, ranked 20th in the senior women's singles global standings, was honored with the ASF Girls' Player of the Year award, famously dubbed the 'Hassan Musa award'. Her accolades include a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in Cairo and she was instrumental in India's World Cup-winning squad last year. Additionally, her triumph in defending the Indian Open title and her landmark PSA Bronze-level title win in Washington against England's Georgina Kennedy launched her into the elite ranks as the youngest Asian women's squash player to break into the top 20.

On the men's front, Abhay Singh, currently world number 25 and an Asian Games medalist, secured the ASF Men's Player of the Year title or the 'Dato Alex Lee Award'. His victories include claiming his first Indian Open title and contributing to India's historic World Cup victory alongside Anahat. This duo's achievements come three years after Indian squash stars Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa were honored at the ASF Awards in 2022.

Indian squash is on an upward trajectory, as evidenced by these accolades and the successful bronze finish at the World Junior Team Championships 2025 in Egypt. With squash set to make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028, the spotlight is firmly on India's rising talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)