Tiger Trouble: Golf Legend in Legal Limbo After Car Crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods found himself at the center of controversy following a car crash in Florida, according to a report released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The report described Woods' eyes as bloodshot with his pupils dilated, and deputies uncovered hydrocodone pills in his pocket during their interview with him at the scene.

Contrary to initial indications of impairment, a Breathalyzer test revealed no traces of alcohol. Though unhurt, Woods faces charges, including driving under the influence and property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)