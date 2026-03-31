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Tiger Trouble: Golf Legend in Legal Limbo After Car Crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash last week in Florida. Authorities report that Woods' eyes were bloodshot, and hydrocodone pills were found in his pocket. He was arrested on charges including driving under the influence. No injuries were reported, but his legal troubles continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:58 IST
Tiger Trouble: Golf Legend in Legal Limbo After Car Crash
Tiger Woods
  • Country:
  • United States

Golf legend Tiger Woods found himself at the center of controversy following a car crash in Florida, according to a report released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The report described Woods' eyes as bloodshot with his pupils dilated, and deputies uncovered hydrocodone pills in his pocket during their interview with him at the scene.

Contrary to initial indications of impairment, a Breathalyzer test revealed no traces of alcohol. Though unhurt, Woods faces charges, including driving under the influence and property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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