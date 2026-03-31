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Manika Batra Battles into Knockouts: A Journey of Determination

Three-time Olympian Manika Batra triumphed over USA's Lily Zhang in the ITTF Table Tennis World Cup, keeping her hopes for knockout stages alive despite her initial defeat to Miwa Harimoto. In parallel, Sreeja Akula and Manav Thakkar face challenging paths after their opening losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:01 IST
Manika Batra Battles into Knockouts: A Journey of Determination
Manika Batra
  • Country:
  • India

Three-time Olympian Manika Batra secured a resilient 3-2 victory against the USA's Lily Zhang at the ITTF Table Tennis World Cup in Macau on Tuesday. This win keeps her hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stages.

The gripping 43-minute Group 4 match saw Batra bounce back from an opening defeat to Japan's Miwa Harimoto, prevailing with scores of 11-7, 11-2, 14-16, 5-11, and 11-6.

Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula, ranked world No. 43, faced a setback in her Group 2 opener against Portugal's Fu Yu, losing 1-3. As for the men, Manav Thakkar confronts a critical match against Sweden's Truls Moregard after a 0-3 loss to Korea's Park Ganghyeon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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