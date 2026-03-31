Manika Batra Battles into Knockouts: A Journey of Determination

Three-time Olympian Manika Batra secured a resilient 3-2 victory against the USA's Lily Zhang at the ITTF Table Tennis World Cup in Macau on Tuesday. This win keeps her hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stages.

The gripping 43-minute Group 4 match saw Batra bounce back from an opening defeat to Japan's Miwa Harimoto, prevailing with scores of 11-7, 11-2, 14-16, 5-11, and 11-6.

Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula, ranked world No. 43, faced a setback in her Group 2 opener against Portugal's Fu Yu, losing 1-3. As for the men, Manav Thakkar confronts a critical match against Sweden's Truls Moregard after a 0-3 loss to Korea's Park Ganghyeon.

(With inputs from agencies.)