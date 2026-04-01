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Netherlands Survives Ecuador Test: A Ten-Man Showdown

The Netherlands secured a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in a friendly match despite playing with 10 men. An own goal gifted the Dutch an early lead but Ecuador equalized with Enner Valencia's penalty. The match saw intense moments, including a red card for Denzel Dumfries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eindhoven | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:32 IST
Netherlands Survives Ecuador Test: A Ten-Man Showdown
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  • Netherlands

The Netherlands managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in an intense friendly held on Tuesday, despite being down to 10 men for almost the entire match. An accidental own goal by Ecuador's Willian Pacho initially handed the Netherlands an advantage in the third minute.

Cody Gakpo's cross led to the own goal after putting pressure on the Ecuador defense. However, Ecuador swiftly responded with Enner Valencia equalizing from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken's foul on Gonzalo Plata.

The match further heated up when Denzel Dumfries was sent off following a rough challenge, leaving the Netherlands with reduced manpower early in the game. Ecuador, showcasing resilience, nearly took the lead with John Yeboah's attempt, before their final World Cup preparations against challenging Group E competitors.

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