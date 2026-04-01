Czech Republic Triumphs in Thrilling World Cup Qualifier

The Czech Republic has secured its place in this year's World Cup after a dramatic 3-1 penalty victory over Denmark. The match saw the Czechs lead during regular and extra time, ultimately reaching a 2-2 stalemate before their shootout success delighted home fans.

In the playoff semi-final, the hosts previously overcame Ireland in another nail-biting shootout. Czech player Pavel Sulc quickly put the team ahead with his first-time strike just three minutes into the game.

The thrill continued as Denmark equalized in the 72nd minute through Joachim Andersen's header. Extra time saw additional goals by Czech captain Ladislav Krejci and Denmark's Kasper Hogh, setting the stage for the Czech Republic's victorious penalty shootout.