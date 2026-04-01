Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

In a captivating World Cup qualification playoff final, Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres delivered an electrifying 88th-minute winner to secure a tense 3-2 victory over Poland, sealing their place in the tournament.

This win marks Sweden's first return to the World Cup since 2018, overturning a lackluster qualification campaign with a bold playoff performance. Poland's struggles on Swedish turf persisted, having not defeated the hosts since 1930.

The victory earned Sweden a spot in Group F, lining them up against formidable opponents like the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia in what promises to be a challenging campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)