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DR Congo Secures World Cup Spot After 48 Years

The Democratic Republic of Congo qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974 after defeating Jamaica 1-0 in an inter-confederation playoff. Axel Tuanzebe's extra-time goal secured the win, marking the second time Congo will appear in the World Cup, competing in Group K against Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 07:40 IST
DR Congo Secures World Cup Spot After 48 Years
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The Democratic Republic of Congo has achieved a momentous victory, qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1974. Axel Tuanzebe's decisive goal in extra time led the Congolese team to a 1-0 triumph over Jamaica in their inter-confederation playoff.

The win, which unfolded at Estadio Guadalajara, ends a 52-year absence from the World Cup, making DR Congo the 10th African nation to qualify for this global tournament. They will face Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan in Group K. The team expressed immense joy and pride, as captured in striker Cedric Bakambu's comments, who congratulated his teammates and the Congolese diaspora worldwide.

The match, fraught with intense moments and critical saves, particularly from Jamaican goalkeeper Andrew Blake, ultimately swung in DR Congo's favor during extra time. With Tuanzebe's controversial goal upheld after a VAR review, the Congolese team sealed their place in the tournament, while Jamaica confronted the frustration of a narrow defeat.

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