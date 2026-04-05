Kolkata Knight Riders' Strategy Woes: Can They Bounce Back Against Punjab Kings?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in a precarious situation as they face an in-form Punjab Kings in their upcoming IPL match. With key pacers unavailable and team strategy under scrutiny, KKR desperately needs to turn their fortunes around.

The absence of frontline bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman and Akash Deep has hit KKR hard. Questions have been raised over team strategy and choices, such as not retaining former captain Shreyas Iyer, who led them to victory in 2024.

Punjab Kings, led by Iyer, are in a strong position, with a balanced squad and effective team strategy. In contrast, KKR's disorganization in batting and bowling line-ups could mean another defeat unless changes are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)