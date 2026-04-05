Breaking the Fifth-Game Curse: Mexico's World Cup Hope

In a call for optimism, former international Leonardo Cuellar believes this could be the year Mexico overcomes its notorious 'fifth-game' curse in the World Cup. With the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the U.S., Cuellar shares a heart-and-head belief in the team's potential success on familiar ground.

The experienced midfielder highlights the importance of focus, cautioning the Mexican squad not to prematurely anticipate the fifth game, emphasizing the need to progress strategically through the earlier rounds. Integral to this journey is head coach Javier Aguirre, who Cuellar trusts to steer 'El Tri' past previous limitations.

Cuellar also criticizes FIFA's ticket pricing, which risks alienating loyal fans, and warns of potential immigration issues for Mexican fans in the U.S. The backdrop of political tensions and economic constraints could cast a shadow on the World Cup experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)