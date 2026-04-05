Nikola Vasilj Shines as St. Pauli Struggles against Relegation

Nikola Vasilj showcased exceptional goalkeeping skills in St. Pauli's 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on Sunday.

After leading through Mathias Pereira Lage's long-range effort, St. Pauli faced pressure following captain Jackson Irvine's dismissal. Vasilj faced eight threatening shots, notably executing a double save despite earlier giving away possession.

Vasilj's performance is critical as St. Pauli fights relegation, potentially impacting Wolfsburg, on the brink of an unprecedented drop from the Bundesliga.

(With inputs from agencies.)