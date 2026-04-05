Nikola Vasilj Shines as St. Pauli Struggles against Relegation
Nikola Vasilj's impressive goalkeeping helped St. Pauli secure a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin in their fight to stay in Bundesliga. St. Pauli scored first with a Mathias Pereira Lage volley but struggled thereafter. Their battle may impact Wolfsburg, facing potential Bundesliga relegation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:33 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Nikola Vasilj showcased exceptional goalkeeping skills in St. Pauli's 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on Sunday.
After leading through Mathias Pereira Lage's long-range effort, St. Pauli faced pressure following captain Jackson Irvine's dismissal. Vasilj faced eight threatening shots, notably executing a double save despite earlier giving away possession.
Vasilj's performance is critical as St. Pauli fights relegation, potentially impacting Wolfsburg, on the brink of an unprecedented drop from the Bundesliga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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