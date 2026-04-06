Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in T20 World Cup
India's Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah are nominated for the ICC Player of the Month for March after remarkable performances at the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen impressed in his series debut in New Zealand, achieving significant milestones in the T20I batting rankings.
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Indian cricketers Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for March, recognizing their exceptional performance during the T20 World Cup.
Samson, whose late-tournament form earned him the Player of the Tournament accolade, was crucial in India's title retention. His standout innings included a 97 not out against the West Indies in a pivotal quarter-final, followed by scores of 89 against England in the semi-final and New Zealand in the final.
Bumrah's bowling prowess was instrumental, claiming seven wickets with an impressive economy rate. In parallel, South African newcomer Connor Esterhuizen made an impact, capturing the Player of the Series title in New Zealand with impressive batting statistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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