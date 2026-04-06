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Ashwin Bows Out of IPL: Emotional Toll and CSK's Struggles Revealed

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin exits the IPL due to emotional stresses linked to a disappointing season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' Ashwin elaborates on his decision and critiques CSK's game strategies, highlighting the challenges throughout his illustrious IPL career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:22 IST
Ashwin Bows Out of IPL: Emotional Toll and CSK's Struggles Revealed
Ravichandran Ashwin in action. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Ravichandran Ashwin, a former Indian cricket icon, has opened up about his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), attributing his departure to the emotional and mental strain experienced during a challenging comeback season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' Ashwin lamented the mental turmoil and lack of 'emotional bandwidth' that ultimately led to his decision to step away from the league.

Ashwin, who had a storied career with CSK from 2008 to 2015, was expected to make a triumphant return last year but found himself in a tough spot both emotionally and professionally. Despite CSK's fanfare investment of Rs 9.75 crore in Ashwin's return, the anticipated success did not materialize as planned. The franchise ended with the wooden spoon, and his underwhelming performance saw him take only seven wickets across nine matches.

Beyond personal challenges, Ashwin criticized CSK's strategic decisions during matches, particularly their handling of pacer Jamie Overton in critical game moments. Ashwin questioned decisions such as directing Overton to bowl wide yorkers, a tactic he deemed misaligned with Overton's natural bowling strengths. Adding fuel to the critique, Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated CSK with significant runs, showcasing underlying tactical misalignments within the CSK camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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