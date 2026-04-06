Chanmari FC Triumphs 2-1 Over Real Kashmir in IFL Clash

In an intense Indian Football League encounter, Chanmari FC emerged victorious over Real Kashmir FC with a 2-1 scoreline at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Monday. Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga scored crucial goals for Chanmari, propelling them to seventh in the league.

The home side, Real Kashmir, showed promise throughout the first half but failed to capitalize on opportunities. Marius Bedzigui's goal offered hope to the hosts, yet it proved insufficient as Real Kashmir languishes at the bottom of the table with just two points from seven matches.

Despite Real Kashmir's efforts to secure an equalizer in the closing stages, Chanmari's defense held firm, earning them three vital points in this tightly contested match.

(With inputs from agencies.)