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Chanmari FC Triumphs 2-1 Over Real Kashmir in IFL Clash

Chanmari FC defeated Real Kashmir FC 2-1 in a pivotal Indian Football League match, with goals from Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga. Despite Marius Bedzigui's effort for Real Kashmir, the team remains at the bottom of the league table, while Chanmari rises to seventh place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:50 IST
Chanmari FC Triumphs 2-1 Over Real Kashmir in IFL Clash
Chanmari FC and Real Kashmir FC players in action (Photo: IFL/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an intense Indian Football League encounter, Chanmari FC emerged victorious over Real Kashmir FC with a 2-1 scoreline at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Monday. Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga scored crucial goals for Chanmari, propelling them to seventh in the league.

The home side, Real Kashmir, showed promise throughout the first half but failed to capitalize on opportunities. Marius Bedzigui's goal offered hope to the hosts, yet it proved insufficient as Real Kashmir languishes at the bottom of the table with just two points from seven matches.

Despite Real Kashmir's efforts to secure an equalizer in the closing stages, Chanmari's defense held firm, earning them three vital points in this tightly contested match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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