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Gold Medalist Weightlifter Sairaj Pardeshi Suspended Amid Doping Controversy

Sairaj Pardeshi, a Commonwealth Championships gold medalist in weightlifting, faces a provisional suspension by NADA following a failed dope test. Pardeshi claims a coach, driven by personal vendettas, sabotaged him by tampering with his food and water. Despite negative initial tests, a later test showed positive results for a banned steroid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:58 IST
Gold Medalist Weightlifter Sairaj Pardeshi Suspended Amid Doping Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Sairaj Pardeshi, a Commonwealth Championships gold medalist, has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) reported that the young weightlifter from Maharashtra tested positive for Metanolone, a prohibited anabolic steroid.

Pardeshi has alleged that a conspiracy led by a coach aiming to sabotage his career resulted in the positive test. In a formal complaint, Pardeshi claimed that his food and water were tampered with, orchestrated by a coach with a personal vendetta. Despite initial negative test results, a subsequent test confirmed the presence of the banned substance.

Pardeshi, who has no prior doping offenses, has appealed against the suspension, seeking the ability to compete. The Indian Weightlifting Federation is conducting an investigation into his claims. Pardeshi's lawyer argues against the provisional suspension, advocating for the athlete's right to compete during the inquiry.

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