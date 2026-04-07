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Chennaiyin's Narrow Defeat Against Inter Kashi in Thrilling ISL Encounter

Despite a late goal from Daniel Chima Chukwu, Chennaiyin FC succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against Inter Kashi. Key players like Inigo Martin and Eduardo Kau marked their return, but Alfred Planas' double for Inter Kashi sealed the win. Chennaiyin aims to rebound against East Bengal next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:57 IST
Chennaiyin's Narrow Defeat Against Inter Kashi in Thrilling ISL Encounter
Inter Kashi and Chennaiyin FC. (Photo: Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a nail-biting Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennaiyin FC experienced a narrow 1-2 loss against Inter Kashi on Tuesday. Daniel Chima Chukwu's late goal was insufficient to overturn the deficit. The encounter saw the return of forward Inigo Martin, who spearheaded Chennaiyin's attack alongside key players like Farukh Choudhary.

Initially, Chennaiyin set an aggressive tone with early attempts from Vignesh D and Mohammed Ali Bemammer. Inigo Martin orchestrated much of the attacking play, coming close to scoring with a narrow miss, but Inter Kashi's defense held firm. Despite creating opportunities, including an impressive save from Mohammad Nawaz, Chennaiyin couldn't convert these into goals.

Inter Kashi capitalized on the second half's momentum shift with early goals from Alfred Planas. Chennaiyin's response included valiant efforts from Farukh Choudhary and tactical substitutions by Miranda. Yet, Chima's stoppage-time volley was only a consolation. Chennaiyin will now focus on their upcoming face-off against East Bengal as they aim to recover from this setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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