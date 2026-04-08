A New Era for Manchester United: Carrick's Command

Michael Carrick, interim manager for Manchester United, has earned the confidence of his players to lead the club on a permanent basis, according to winger Amad Diallo. Since succeeding Ruben Amorim in January, Carrick has steered the team to an impressive seven wins in ten matches, only suffering one loss.

Under the leadership of Carrick, who boasts experience as a former United and England midfielder, the team is on track for a return to the Champions League next season, currently holding third place in the Premier League with seven matches left in their campaign. Diallo expressed his personal belief in Carrick as the ideal managerial choice due to his intimate knowledge of the club's culture and his strong rapport with players.

Diallo's sentiments are echoed by forward Bryan Mbeumo, a player acquired from Brentford last year, who noted the positive experience of working with Carrick. Mbeumo praised Carrick's effective communication and understanding of the club's environment, ahead of United's next match against Leeds United on April 13.