Barcelona's Raphinha Speaks Out: Refereeing Controversy in Champions League Exit
Barcelona's Raphinha criticized refereeing decisions following his team's Champions League exit against Atletico Madrid. Despite Barcelona's 2-1 win, they were eliminated due to a previous 2-0 loss. Raphinha, injured, gestured to fans and claimed both matches were marred by bad officiating, with no yellow cards for Atletico.
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Barcelona's forward Raphinha has openly criticized the officiating following the team's elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Despite a 2-1 victory in the second leg, Barcelona was ousted due to a 2-0 loss in their first encounter. Raphinha, who was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, made bold gestures toward Atletico fans, suggesting that the Madrid team might be frustrated in the next round.
Raphinha, expressing his views post-game, claimed both matches were affected by poor refereeing, citing that Atletico fouled repeatedly without receiving any yellow cards. Barcelona's protests extended to UEFA, including complaints about potential penalties in both ties, creating a narrative of discontent surrounding the referee's performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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