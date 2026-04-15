Barcelona's Raphinha Speaks Out: Refereeing Controversy in Champions League Exit

Barcelona's forward Raphinha has openly criticized the officiating following the team's elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Despite a 2-1 victory in the second leg, Barcelona was ousted due to a 2-0 loss in their first encounter. Raphinha, who was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, made bold gestures toward Atletico fans, suggesting that the Madrid team might be frustrated in the next round.

Raphinha, expressing his views post-game, claimed both matches were affected by poor refereeing, citing that Atletico fouled repeatedly without receiving any yellow cards. Barcelona's protests extended to UEFA, including complaints about potential penalties in both ties, creating a narrative of discontent surrounding the referee's performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)