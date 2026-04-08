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America's Cup Comeback: Team USA to Challenge in Naples

An American team has been confirmed as an official challenger for the upcoming America's Cup in Naples. Team USA will represent Sail Newport yacht club, acquiring assets from American Magic. U.S. Sailing will play a key role, focusing on youth development and female participation in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:10 IST
America's Cup Comeback: Team USA to Challenge in Naples
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An American team has been confirmed as an official challenger for next year's America's Cup, ending uncertainties about their participation. Team USA will represent the Sail Newport yacht club in the Bay of Naples, Italy, for the 38th edition of the prestigious competition.

Acquiring the AC75 'Patriot' and other assets from American Magic, Team USA aims to make a strong impression. Ken Read, the team's CEO, acknowledged the challenges but emphasized their focus on building a competitive squad. The return of an American contender is seen as a positive development for the event.

In collaboration with governing body U.S. Sailing, the team promises to strengthen pathways for youth and female sailors. Co-founder Chris Welch highlighted the opportunity to shape a new era in America's Cup history, underscoring a commitment to both competition and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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