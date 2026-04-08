America's Cup Comeback: Team USA to Challenge in Naples

An American team has been confirmed as an official challenger for next year's America's Cup, ending uncertainties about their participation. Team USA will represent the Sail Newport yacht club in the Bay of Naples, Italy, for the 38th edition of the prestigious competition.

Acquiring the AC75 'Patriot' and other assets from American Magic, Team USA aims to make a strong impression. Ken Read, the team's CEO, acknowledged the challenges but emphasized their focus on building a competitive squad. The return of an American contender is seen as a positive development for the event.

In collaboration with governing body U.S. Sailing, the team promises to strengthen pathways for youth and female sailors. Co-founder Chris Welch highlighted the opportunity to shape a new era in America's Cup history, underscoring a commitment to both competition and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)