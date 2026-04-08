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Shubman Gill Shines as Gujarat Titans Dominate Delhi Capitals

Shubman Gill's explosive half-century set the stage for Gujarat Titans' competitive total of 210/4 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match. Contributions from Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar bolstered the innings. Despite the efforts of DC's bowlers, Gujarat Titans seized the upper hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:23 IST
Shubman Gill Shines as Gujarat Titans Dominate Delhi Capitals
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill's stellar performance, marked by an imposing 70 from 45 balls, helped Gujarat Titans achieve a formidable total of 210 for four against Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash on Wednesday.

Gill's explosive innings, supported by Jos Buttler's brisk 52 and Washington Sundar's fiery 55, put Gujarat in a commanding position. The aggressive show by the Titans top order effectively countered Delhi's bowling attack.

Mukesh Kumar, claiming two wickets, and Lungi Ngidi, with one, were the highlights in an otherwise challenging outing for the Capitals' bowlers. Ultimately, Delhi's decision to bowl first backfired as Gujarat set a steep target.

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