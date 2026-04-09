AI Showdown: Court Battle Over Pentagon's Anthropic Blacklisting

A federal appeals court in Washington has denied Anthropic's request to block a Pentagon blacklisting, a decision that contrasts with a previous ruling in San Francisco. The court's decision keeps Anthropic labeled as a supply chain risk, amidst ongoing national security concerns around its AI technology.

The San Francisco ruling had previously forced the Trump administration to remove labels indicating Anthropic as a national security risk. This earlier judgement allowed Anthropic's technology to be potentially used by government workers and contractors. However, the Washington appeals court refrained from revoking the blacklisting order, citing unclear evidence of financial harm to Anthropic.

Further evidence will present in a scheduled May hearing. Industry leaders express concern over the impact of the conflicting rulings on business stability at a critical moment for US companies in the global AI race.

(With inputs from agencies.)