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Controversy Brews as ICC Examines Bangladesh Cricket Governance

Aminul Islam Bulbul, ousted chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, has appealed to the ICC over his removal by Bangladesh's National Sports Council, alleging government interference. However, the ICC is unlikely to act due to concerns about Bulbul's double standards. An ad-hoc committee, led by Tamim Iqbal, temporarily replaces him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:45 IST
Controversy Brews as ICC Examines Bangladesh Cricket Governance
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  • India

Aminul Islam Bulbul, the former Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman, has sought intervention from the International Cricket Council after being removed by the National Sports Council. Alleging government interference, Bulbul's plea is questioned due to previous contradictions.

Bulbul had earlier told the ICC that the Bangladesh government forbade the national team's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Now, his assertion of interference is seen as double standards by ICC insiders.

The ICC, typically cautious about government meddling, is unlikely to respond favorably to Bulbul's complaint. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal steps in as interim president to oversee fresh elections, marking a transition in Bangladesh cricket governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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