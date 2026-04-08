Controversy Brews as ICC Examines Bangladesh Cricket Governance

Aminul Islam Bulbul, the former Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman, has sought intervention from the International Cricket Council after being removed by the National Sports Council. Alleging government interference, Bulbul's plea is questioned due to previous contradictions.

Bulbul had earlier told the ICC that the Bangladesh government forbade the national team's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Now, his assertion of interference is seen as double standards by ICC insiders.

The ICC, typically cautious about government meddling, is unlikely to respond favorably to Bulbul's complaint. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal steps in as interim president to oversee fresh elections, marking a transition in Bangladesh cricket governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)