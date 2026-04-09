Frankie Fleetwood's Augusta Adventure: A Par 3 Contest to Remember

Young Frankie Fleetwood captured the spotlight at the Augusta National's Par 3 Contest, eclipsing his father, Tommy Fleetwood, despite Tommy's own impressive hole-in-one earlier in the day. The lively event, packed with memorable moments, served as a precursor to the prestigious Masters tournament.

Frankie's heartfelt attempt to clear Ike's Pond, coupled with his candid interview from last year, attracted viewers' attention. While he didn't succeed in clearing the pond this time, his earnest spirit and determination endeared him to the crowd.

Tommy Fleetwood addressed their family's move from England to Dubai and back to England due to escalating Middle East tensions, emphasizing the importance of safety in uncertain times. The Masters' atmosphere remained buoyant, illustrated by players' interactions with patrons and shared enthusiasm for tournament merchandise.

(With inputs from agencies.)