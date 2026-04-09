Left Menu

Frankie Fleetwood's Augusta Adventure: A Par 3 Contest to Remember

Eight-year-old Frankie Fleetwood charmed audiences at the Par 3 Contest on the eve of the Masters with his spirited performance, overshadowing his dad, Tommy Fleetwood. The event featured notable moments such as multiple holes-in-one, while addressing issues like the Fleetwoods' relocation due to Middle East conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:32 IST
Frankie Fleetwood's Augusta Adventure: A Par 3 Contest to Remember
  • Country:
  • United States

Young Frankie Fleetwood captured the spotlight at the Augusta National's Par 3 Contest, eclipsing his father, Tommy Fleetwood, despite Tommy's own impressive hole-in-one earlier in the day. The lively event, packed with memorable moments, served as a precursor to the prestigious Masters tournament.

Frankie's heartfelt attempt to clear Ike's Pond, coupled with his candid interview from last year, attracted viewers' attention. While he didn't succeed in clearing the pond this time, his earnest spirit and determination endeared him to the crowd.

Tommy Fleetwood addressed their family's move from England to Dubai and back to England due to escalating Middle East tensions, emphasizing the importance of safety in uncertain times. The Masters' atmosphere remained buoyant, illustrated by players' interactions with patrons and shared enthusiasm for tournament merchandise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

 Global
2
China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

 Global
3
Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

 India
4
Israel's Strategic Shift: Buffer Zones and Permanent Conflict

Israel's Strategic Shift: Buffer Zones and Permanent Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026