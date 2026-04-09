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Mukul Choudhary's Heroics Secure Thrilling LSG Victory in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting IPL match, thanks to Mukul Choudhary's unbeaten 54 off 27 balls. Despite early setbacks, Choudhary's powerful performance led LSG to chase down the 182-run target, clinching a three-wicket victory in the final ball thriller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:50 IST
Mukul Choudhary's Heroics Secure Thrilling LSG Victory in IPL 2026
LSG's Mukul Choudhary during KKR clash in IPL 2026 (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Thursday, the Lucknow Super Giants clinched a spectacular three-wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, courtesy of Mukul Choudhary's outstanding performance. Choudhary scored an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, leading LSG to meet the 182-run target set by KKR in a final-ball finish.

The chase, which initially seemed unsteady with early setbacks from KKR's Vaibhav Arora removing key batsmen Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, was stabilized by Ayush Badoni. Badoni achieved a composed half-century before Choudhary's arrival, displaying a stunning display of power hitting.

Despite tight bowling from Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy, Choudhary's late-game heroics overshadowed their efforts, sealing the win for LSG. Earlier, KKR managed to post a commanding 181/4, bolstered by Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's aggressive batting, but it proved insufficient against LSG's resolute pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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