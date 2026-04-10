Justin Rose Keeps Calm Amidst Masters Chase

In his quest for a Masters victory, Justin Rose finds himself within striking distance of the lead, a year after a playoff defeat to Rory McIlroy. Despite a bogey-laden close to his opening round, Rose notes the challenging conditions could play to his advantage.

Several former Masters champions, alongside major contenders like Patrick Reed and Jason Day, fill the leaderboard, adding pressure but not deterring Rose from his strategic mindset. His familiarity with Augusta National's intricacies allows for a patient approach, hoping this wisdom pays dividends as the tournament unfolds.

Adverse weather conditions proved formidable, with evening rounds enduring baked greens and swirling winds. Competitors like Scottie Scheffler and Rose initially capitalized on softer conditions but faced increased difficulty as the day progressed. Scheffler reflects on refining tactics for upcoming rounds, resonating with the tournament's main theme: adaptability.