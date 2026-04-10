Masters Champions React to Tiger Woods' Recent Troubles

Gary Player, expressing support for Tiger Woods managing his pain with medication, criticized his decision to drive after Woods' recent run-in with the law. Player pointed out the inherent risk of driving while medicated, urging Woods to rely on a chauffeur for his safety and others.

Tiger Woods, missing the Masters for a consecutive year, announced he is prioritizing his recovery in treatment outside the U.S. This follows an arrest for DUI after a crash, highlighting Woods' ongoing battles with injuries and the public scrutiny surrounding them.

Many in the golf community, including Jason Day, empathize with Woods' personal struggles but emphasize the need for him to avoid putting others at risk. Woods' friends and peers express hope for his recovery and return to golf, noting his significant impact on the sport.