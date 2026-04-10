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Rishabh Pant's Performance Raises Eyebrows Amid LSG's Thrilling Win

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif criticized Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant's game awareness despite their win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Kaif emphasized the need for Pant to show consistency, take responsibility, and adapt to match situations better. Meanwhile, LSG's young players continue to shine despite top-order struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:32 IST
Rishabh Pant's Performance Raises Eyebrows Amid LSG's Thrilling Win
Mohammed Kaif
  • Country:
  • India

Despite securing a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant faced criticism from former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif for lacking game awareness and inconsistency. Kaif argues that Pant, being an experienced player, should aim to guide the team through crucial chases and take on more responsibility.

Although Pant made an underwhelming 10-run contribution, LSG triumphed thanks to Mukul Choudhary's stunning half-century. Kaif highlighted Pant's inconsistency and called for improved performance, noting that one good game isn't sufficient in a series.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar echoed concerns over key players' struggles but applauded LSG's reliance on emerging talents like Choudhary. The team's resilience in adversity signals a promising future with younger players stepping up when needed.

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