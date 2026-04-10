Left Menu

Commonwealth Sport Officials Tour Ahmedabad's Sports Hub in Preps for 2030 Games

Top Commonwealth Sport officials, including Ann Louise Morgan and Neil Carney, visited Ahmedabad's Vijayi Bharat Foundation to inspect facilities for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The tour, joined by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, highlighted the foundation's commitment to gender equity and grassroots sports development in anticipation of global events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:41 IST
Commonwealth Sport Officials Tour Ahmedabad's Sports Hub in Preps for 2030 Games
Commonwealth Sport delegates visit VBF. (Photo/VBF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commonwealth Sport Director of Sport, Ann Louise Morgan, and Technical Consultant Neil Carney, were in Ahmedabad on April 9, 2026, to scrutinize the facilities at the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF). Their visit, the first since Ahmedabad was named host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, is part of an ongoing assessment of the city's preparedness.

The officials were joined by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, as well as VBF Directors Durgesh Agarwal and Dilip Thaker. The visit included a tour of VBF's High-Performance Centre and other sporting fields. They commended VBF for promoting gender equity and advancing sports at the grassroots through the 'Khele Sanand' initiative.

This delegation, led by Commonwealth Sport President Dr. Donald Rukare, aims to evaluate Ahmedabad's infrastructure and finalize plans for the centenary games. The 2030 event is seen as a significant step towards India's aspirations of hosting the 2036 Olympics, with the recognition of Ahmedabad as the games' venue marking a historic anniversary since the inaugural 1930 Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Tightens in Islamabad for Pivotal US-Iran Talks

Security Tightens in Islamabad for Pivotal US-Iran Talks

 Pakistan
2
Olectra Greentech Unveils New Brand Identity, 'Transforming Everyday'

Olectra Greentech Unveils New Brand Identity, 'Transforming Everyday'

 India
3
EU and US Forge Path to Secure Critical Minerals

EU and US Forge Path to Secure Critical Minerals

 Global
4
Leopard Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Grim Reality Unveiled

Leopard Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Grim Reality Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026