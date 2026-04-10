Commonwealth Sport Officials Tour Ahmedabad's Sports Hub in Preps for 2030 Games

Commonwealth Sport Director of Sport, Ann Louise Morgan, and Technical Consultant Neil Carney, were in Ahmedabad on April 9, 2026, to scrutinize the facilities at the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF). Their visit, the first since Ahmedabad was named host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, is part of an ongoing assessment of the city's preparedness.

The officials were joined by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, as well as VBF Directors Durgesh Agarwal and Dilip Thaker. The visit included a tour of VBF's High-Performance Centre and other sporting fields. They commended VBF for promoting gender equity and advancing sports at the grassroots through the 'Khele Sanand' initiative.

This delegation, led by Commonwealth Sport President Dr. Donald Rukare, aims to evaluate Ahmedabad's infrastructure and finalize plans for the centenary games. The 2030 event is seen as a significant step towards India's aspirations of hosting the 2036 Olympics, with the recognition of Ahmedabad as the games' venue marking a historic anniversary since the inaugural 1930 Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)