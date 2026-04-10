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Commonwealth Sport's Enthusiastic Endorsement Marks India's 2030 Games Preparations

A high-level delegation from Commonwealth Sport visited India to review preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. They inspected key venues, held discussions with Indian sports officials, and expressed confidence in India’s ability to deliver a landmark centenary edition. The visit underscores India's readiness and commitment to excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:44 IST
Commonwealth Sport's Enthusiastic Endorsement Marks India's 2030 Games Preparations
IOA logo. (Photo/IOA) . Image Credit: ANI
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A delegation led by Dr. Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, visited India last week to assess preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The visit, which ran from April 8-10, covered multiple cities including Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Ekta Nagar, focusing on venue inspections and strategic discussions.

The delegation evaluated key locations such as Mahatma Mandir and Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, while also engaging with Gujarat's officials and Indian sports leaders. The visit aimed to review the ongoing preparations, governance frameworks, and event delivery plans, revealing encouraging progress and collaborative efforts for the Games.

In his remarks, Dr. Rukare praised the impressive strides made by India, emphasizing the country's ambitious vision for the Games' centenary. PT Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association (India), reiterated India's commitment to hosting a remarkable event, highlighting shared efforts to inspire future generations across the Commonwealth sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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